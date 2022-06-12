One of Idaho's greatest athletes, Muffy Davis, will be one of the newest members of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, once she is inducted later this month.
12 athletes will be inducted this year, nine of which are women, and two of those women are Idahoans. One of those Idahoans is being recognized for two separate sports in two different seasons.
Marianna Muffy Davis is a Sun Valley native and Stanford alum. She also served as an Idaho legislator for three years, serving on multiple boards, commissions, and councils for para-athletes. She now sits on the Blaine County Board of Commissioners.
"You dream about winning medals and making teams, but being inducted into a hall of fame - it's just a whole new level," Davis said.
During her career, Davis was able to compete in three Paralympic games in para-alpine skiing and para-cycling. She won seven Paralympic medals, three of which were gold.
Davis was left paralyzed from the chest down at 16-years-old when she crashed during a training run. She was traveling at nearly 50 miles-an-hour when she hit two trees, breaking her helmet and her back in February 1989.
In 2010, she was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame. 12 years later, she will be joining the likes of Michael Phelps, Lindsey Vonn, Natalie Coughlin, Mia Hamm and Michelle Kwan, in joining the 2022 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame class.
"It's an immense honor and to be there with the legend athletes - it's huge," Davis said. "For me personally, it's really rewarding, because we're recognizing Paralympic athletes at the same level as Olympic athletes and that's been a passion and mission of mine my whole life."