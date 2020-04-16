Nearly 14,000 Idahoans have tested negative for COVID-19, but it is unclear how many of those were faulty results, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. Preliminary research from around the world suggests the typical tests for the rapidly spreading disease can show false negative results, with early studies from China suggesting a false negative rate of up to 30%.
False negatives can be caused by a variety of reasons, including tests sitting too long, being administered at a time when the virus isn’t detectable, or other matter on the sample obstructing the process.
Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine Associate Professor of Pathology Brian Martin said the most concerning part of the false negatives is it would allow infected people to continue to spread the virus. He said he could not estimate what the rate of false negative tests were because of the early stages of research on the virus.
