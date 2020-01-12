A panel of experts and advocates is set to discuss whether to limit a faith-healing religious exemption in Idaho, one of few states that shields practicing adherents from civil or criminal prosecution when their child dies or sustains disabling injuries for lack of medical care, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The panel discussion is open to the public and starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the state Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium.
Child-welfare advocates, legislators and police officials in Idaho have fought the faith-healing exemption for years in hopes of reducing child deaths in the state, and yet bills to change or repeal the exemption have been voted down or have died in committee. You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.