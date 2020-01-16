There's a substantial crowd in the Lincoln Auditorium for this evening's panel discussion and presentation on Idaho's faith-healing exemptions, which excuse from prosecution parents who allow their kids to die for lack of medical care on religious grounds. Panelists include Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue; Tara Kester, former Followers of Christ member; former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones; Idaho Children's Trust Fund Director Roger Sherman; and many more. The program runs until 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink is there covering it, and will have a full story in tomorrow's Idaho Press; I'll post a link here.