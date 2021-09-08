We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Meridian Mayor Robert Simison speaks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Meridian Aug. 19.
In January, Meridian Mayor Robert Simison's salary will jump $1,000 per month to $106,641 annually, writes idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis, after a city compensation committee recommended a two-step salary boost for the city's mayor. By 2023, he'll make almost $10,000 every month or $119,769 per year, a 27% increase over the course of two years.
At Simison's current salary of $94,632, he's already the state's second-highest paid mayor, and Meridian is the state's second-largest city with a growing footprint in the retail and medical fields. Neither of those rankings is expected to change in the next two years as the Meridian mayor's compensation package grows.
After studying the matter, the city committee in July recommended a 12.5% pay boost for the mayor in each of the next two fiscal years. “We firmly believe that the mayor’s salary is out of line with the current market,” Committee Member Joshua Evarts told the City Council. “One thing we did wrong two years ago is that we didn’t recommend a mayor increase,” Evarts said. “We’re way out of line."
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean makes $145,000. Boise, the capital of Idaho, is a city of 235,000 people with a large public university, the National Interagency Fire Center, corporate headquarters for many national companies and the busiest airport in Idaho. Her predecessor former Mayor Dave Bieter went nearly 10 years without a raise, during which time he made just over $91,000. By the end of his tenure, his salary had risen to $141,000. In December, McLean and the city council voted to forgo raises that would have taken the mayor's pay to $149,452.
Setting mayoral pay can be politically fraught, noted BSU political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. While paying a fair salary is important, for many voters, there's a wariness of professional politicians. "There's definitely some balance," Kettler said.