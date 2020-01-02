As the Legislature’s Economic Outloook & Revenue Assessment Committee started its work today, legislative budget analyst Keith Bybee went through a booklet containing an array of facts and figures about Idaho’s economy, from the variance in unemployment rates by county across the state to the percentage of property taxes paid by Idaho homeowners: 41.5% in fiscal year 2019, down from 45.7% the previous year. At the same time, non-owner occupied residential property went up from 18.8% of property taxes paid to 24.2%. Commercial and industrial property paid 27.2%; ag, 2.6%. Other figures covered in the booklet, available online here, range from gross state product by industry to population by county to major state and local tax collections and distributions.
Looking over state tax revenue collections for the past year, Bybee noted that the state has collected almost $100 million more than at this point last year. If current trends continue, year-over-year revenue growth would come to 5.6%.