A large and growing Facebook group, Idaho Women for Biden/Harris, will sponsor a debate on Zoom tomorrow between the two Democrats who are facing off in the May 17 primary for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Idaho’s senior GOP senator, Mike Crapo. The two Democratic hopefuls are Ben Pursley of Boise and David Roth of Idaho Falls.
“We are thrilled to host what will likely be the only meeting between these two candidates before the May 17th primary election,” said Betty Richardson, co-leader of the group with Kassie Cerami. “We urge our members and all Idahoans to participate and to submit questions.”
Richardson is the former U.S. Attorney for Idaho, former chair of the Idaho Industrial Commission, former Democratic Party official and former candidate for Congress. Cerami is a Democratic activist who spearheaded both the Obama and Biden presidential campaigns in Idaho.
The debate between Pursley and Roth is set for 7 p.m. Mountain time, 6 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, and will run for 90 minutes. It will be moderated by Michelle Hicks, a communications specialist, former local TV anchor and former president of the Idaho Press Club.
The Idaho Democratic Party is providing logistical support for the debate; those interested in watching can go to idahodems.org and click on “events” to request the Zoom link. The Facebook group includes Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated voters, according to its organizers.
“This is an excellent example of democracy at work,” Cerami said in a news release. “We are grateful to the Democratic Party for its support, and we urge all Idahoans to take advantage of what will likely be their only opportunity to hear these two candidates answer questions submitted by Idaho voters.”
Those wishing to submit questions for the candidates have until midnight tonight; questions may be emailed to Richardson at betty@richardsonadams.com. Question submissions must include the questioner’s full name, address and phone number, though only first names and hometowns will be read during the debate when the questions are posed.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.