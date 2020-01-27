Gov. Brad Little announced today that he’s accepting applications for a Clearwater Region representative on the Idaho Fish & Game Commission following the resignation of Commissioner Bradley Melton Friday, after Melton acknowledged he had changed his political affiliation from Republican to unaffiliated shortly before applying for the post in September. By law, no more than four members of the seven-member commission can be affiliated with any one political party.
Everyone else on the commission now is either a registered Republican or unaffiliated; there are no Democrats.
“Transparency in government and public confidence in the Idaho Fish & Game Commission are paramount to me,” Little said in a statement. “Although Mr. Melton is qualified to fill the spot, he willingly stepped down so that I can appoint someone to the commission in accordance with the spirit of the law. I appreciate Mr. Melton for his willingness to serve as a Fish & Game commissioner and for his continued contributions to Idaho as a businessman and volunteer in his community. I am grateful for his candor and wish him the best.”
The governor asked qualified individuals interested in applying for the vacancy to submit applications to his office by March 13. There’s more info online here.
Marissa Morrison, the governor’s press secretary, said Little has appointed just two people to the commission thus far, Melton, of Lewiston, and Derick Attebury of Idaho Falls, a Republican.
The current commission chairman is Jerry Meyers of North Fork, who represents the Salmon region and is unaffiliated. The other commissioners are: Brad Corkill, Panhandle Region, Cataldo, Republican; Lane Clezie, Southeast Region, Pocatello, Republican; Greg Cameron, Magic Valley region, Rupert, Republican; and Tim Murphy, Southwest Region, Boise, unaffiliated.
“He would like a bipartisan board representing different viewpoints on that,” Morrison said, “and that was the issue.”