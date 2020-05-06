Roughly two weeks ago — with a little more than a week still left until Gov. Brad Little’s stay at home order was set to lift — Ada County Trial Court Administrator Sandra Barrios knew something needed to be done to help increase remote access to court hearings. She found an unlikely ally in that conundrum: Expo Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons.
The Idaho Supreme Court in April issued orders mandating that only emergency hearings be held, in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. But those were always meant to be temporary measures, and on Friday, many kinds of hearings resumed, with the strict guideline that they be held remotely if at all possible.
So Barrios worked with Expo Idaho to set up a bank of computer kiosks people can use, if necessary, to appear in court.
The venue regularly plays host to the kind of massive events — such as the Western Idaho Fair — that have become all but unthinkable in the nearly two months since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho. Across the country, such events have been pushed back or canceled outright, leaving places such as Expo Idaho with a lot of space.
