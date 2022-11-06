DOWNTOWN BOISE AERIAL (copy)

Downtown Boise is shown in this aerial photo, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

An updated economic forecast suggests Idaho will see a modest slowdown in employment growth next year, but won’t dip into a recession regardless of what happens nationally, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Bill Spence.

The state Division of Financial Management released the updated forecast this week. It’s based on the latest national forecast from IHS Markit, a London-based firm that provides global economic projections.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

