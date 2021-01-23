As the state of Idaho inched toward broader vaccine access earlier this month by offering shots to teachers, first responders and jail staff, some organizations and agencies that had employees first in line to receive COVID-19 shots turned to their in-house medical expertise to educate staff, writes Post Register reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel. Reliance on local medical experts, who staff might know and trust more, is a strategy that some say can help alleviate public distrust in government and other institutions about the shot that many hope will help contain a disease that's drawn heaps of misinformation.
"One lesson that we can say that we've got a pretty good understanding of is" that generic messaging "might have some" effect, said University of Idaho professor Bert Baumgaertner, who leads a years-long project studying why people do or don't get vaccinated. But, "It depends on who the source of the message is."
About a month after a Rexburg doctor became the first Idahoan to be vaccinated against COVID-19, acceptance rates are trickling out. In two large organizations in Idaho Falls, representatives say the progress is good but stress that the process is ongoing.
"We're pretty pleased with, so far in the hospital settings, it seems the uptake is pretty good," state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn told reporters recently. "We don't have final numbers yet but we are hearing that" in hospitals generally, "most of their staff are interested in receiving the vaccine.
At EIRMC, Eastern Idaho's largest local hospital, hospital COO David Hoffenberg said he expects about 70% of employees to accept shots when "it's all said and done."
