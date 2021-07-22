We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Student protesters fill the gallery during debate in the Senate chambers of the Idaho Capitol in Boise on a bill involving the teaching of “Critical Race Theory” in Idaho schools on Monday, April 26, 2021.
A group of Idaho education and law professionals gathered virtually Monday evening to discuss critical race theory in Idaho in an online discussion facilitated by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. Among the topics addressed: That new laws on the topic may not stand up to court challenges.
“What’s interesting is that right now we’re hearing this discussion about critical race theory and how it’s dangerous to teach in K-12,” said Mike Satz, executive director of the Idaho 97 project and a former professor of law at the University of Idaho, “and what I’ll tell you right now is that it’s not taught in K-12.”
In the spring, Gov. Little signed HB 377, which prohibits Idaho schools and universities from encouraging students to adopt belief systems that claim a group of people are inferior or superior, such as people of a particular race. Supporters of the bill said critical race theory often presents such beliefs, but said the new law isn’t designed to limit discussions on topics such as history.
Critical race theory is the study of how power structures in society, such as laws, are used to maintain power in a society, and it is primarily taught in law schools, Satz said. Some key concepts include the idea that race is a social construct, that racism in the U.S. is a part of life for people of color, and that the dominant group in society will use the law to hold back other groups to benefit themselves, Satz said. At its heart, critical race theory is about examining what is going on in the country and trying to make it better, he said.
The law passed by the house this spring is vague enough that it might not pass constitutional muster, and there are a handful of ways in which it potentially violates students’ First Amendment rights, including freedom of speech, in terms of what they are allowed to be taught, said Shaakirrah Sanders, professor of law at the University of Idaho College of Law.