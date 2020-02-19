Gov. Brad Little, all five Idaho Supreme Court Justices, and legislators gathered today to sign documents establishing and supporting the Idaho Behavioral Health Council, the governor's office announced this afternoon, which is a new three-branch approach to improving care for Idahoans with mental health and substance use disorders.
"Behavioral health issues continue to impact the corrections system, the judicial system, hospitals, schools, and communities," said the announcement from the governor's office. "They contribute to a growing prison population, drug overdose deaths, and a high suicide rate."
The signing of the governor’s executive order, the Supreme Court Proclamation and Order, and the legislative Concurrent Resolution today creates a 13-member council that will work collaboratively with local government, educators, and community partners to develop a statewide strategic plan to improve access to care. The Idaho Behavioral Health Council will include representatives from all three branches of state government.
The strategic plan will be reported back to legislative leadership, the governor, and the Idaho Supreme Court by Oct. 31, 2020.