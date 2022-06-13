Idaho voters amended the state Constitution in 1946 to remove the power to commute sentences from the governor and hand it to a commission, and amended it again in 1986 to authorize the Legislature to regulate the commission.
Now the planned execution of Gerald Pizzuto for two brutal murders in 1985 is bringing into question what lawmakers and voters intended, what the current wording in the Constitution really means, and who should be making those life-and-death decisions.
Citing the Idaho Constitution, attorney Jonah Horwitz of Federal Defender Services of Idaho told Idaho’s Supreme Court justices Monday morning, “Under that plain language, it is the parole commission that has that power. It is regulated power, but it is still the parole commission that exercises that power.”
The question hanging in the balance is whether Pizzuto should be executed right away, or not; Gov. Brad Little and the state contend he should. He’s exhausted all other appeals. The Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole voted 4-3 in December to commute Pizzuto’s two death sentences to life without parole. Pizzuto, 66, is terminally ill and has been under hospice care for two years. Little reversed the commission’s decision the same day it was issued, saying Pizzuto’s crimes merited execution.
In February, a lower court overturned Little’s decision, ruling that the Idaho Constitution gives that decision to the commission, not the governor.