Former Idaho School Boards Association Executive Director Karen Echeverria sent a scathing email to Nampa School District trustees Thursday, saying she would not recommend her former employee, Krissy LaMont, for Nampa’s clerk’s position, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel.
Trustees agreed to hire LaMont as their board clerk in January and are planning to consider her $50-an-hour contract on Monday, which would pay her twice the typical rate for Idaho clerks and amount to $72,000 a year for 30-hour work weeks. Last year’s Nampa clerk made less than $9,000 a year.
Echeverria’s letter to trustees on Thursday night accuses LaMont of deception with recommendation letters.
Echeverria wrote a recommendation letter for LaMont in 2019 for a “completely different purpose” and did not get Echeverria’s permission to repurpose the letter for the clerk’s position, Echeverria’s email said. Even if LaMont had asked to use the letter, she would have received “a resounding no from me,” Echeverria wrote to trustees.
Karen Echeverria, former Idaho School Boards Association executive director
“Ms. LaMont’s poor judgement in the intervening years since I wrote that letter, and as reflected in public records, contributed to my decision. As such, I want to be clear that I cannot, and will not, recommend Ms. LaMont for this contract,” Echeverria wrote.