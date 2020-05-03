With the Idaho Supreme Court lifting its reduction in court services and building access orders, and without a moratorium on evictions from state or local authorities, eviction proceedings are set to move forward in Ada County once more, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Margaret Carmel. The hearings, however, will almost certainly be held remotely, as per an order from the Idaho Supreme Court, which allowed for a variety of types of court proceedings to resume, effective Friday, May 1.
Jeremy Woodson, spokesman for the ACLU of Idaho, confirmed he knew of more than 30 eviction hearings set to take place next week. Administrative District Judge Melissa Moody, of the 4th Judicial District, confirmed eviction proceedings will be moving forward.
She said it doesn’t mean life at the Ada County Courthouse will return to normal.
“We have more hearings as of today, but that doesn’t make the physical building more accessible,” Moody told the Idaho Press on Friday. “The (Idaho) Supreme Court says that these hearings need to be held remotely unless the judge makes a specific finding that there is a need to do the hearings in person.”
The Ada County Trial Court Administrator’s Office is reaching out to everyone who has court dates set within the next two weeks to explain how they can participate by phone or video. That includes people who have hearings scheduled in eviction proceedings.
