On Tuesday, authorities charged Tailei Qi, a University of North Carolina graduate student, with having a 9mm handgun on educational property and first-degree murder in a fatal shooting of his faculty advisor, Zijie Yan, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.

The shooting caused a campus-wide lockdown while police searched for the gunman, leading to students barricading themselves in classrooms and dorm rooms. It’s another instance of a fatal public shooting in the United States and, like many in the recent past, it has garnered national headlines coming from one of the country’s premier universities.


