An Amtrak train makes a stop at Topeka Station in Kansas in 2017. Leaders from across the northwest gathered in Boise for the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss, in part, how they can harness the nostalgia many Americans feel for trains to fuel more investment and growth to shape the future of the industry.
The phrase “everyone has a train story” was repeated several times Thursday morning at the Grove Hotel.
Leaders from across the northwest gathered for the Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Summit to discuss, in part, how they can harness the nostalgia many Americans feel for trains to fuel more investment and growth to shape the future of the industry.
Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner spoke to a group Thursday at an event co-hosted by the Pacific Northwest Economic Region about recent historic investments made in passenger rails and opportunities for growth — including in the Boise area.
“I’m here because you’re here,” Gardner said. “Fundamentally, you have created a momentum and a focus around restoring rail service to this incredible region and it has gotten our attention.”
In 2021, Congress approved $66 billion for rail, which will be made available to recipients early through fiscal year 2026. At least $18 billion will be for expanding passenger service to new corridors.
Gardner said Amtrak, which is the national rail operator, received around 10 times the investment it had been receiving in years prior.
“We are gearing up for this opportunity,” he said.
The primary regions Amtrak has targeted for growth are the South, Southeast and Mountain West.
Regional leaders have been rallying around the idea of bringing back passenger service between Boise and Salt Lake City for years.
Read my full story online here or find it on the front page of the Sunday/Monday paper.