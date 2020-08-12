Lewis County, in north-central Idaho, reported its first COVID-19 infection today; it was the last of Idaho's 44 counties that hadn't had an infection, so the coronavirus has now spread to every county in the state. Today's figures from the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare: WE're up to 26,133 cases statewide, with 538 of those new today, and with no new deaths reported today, total deaths are at 246. It's the first time in 10 days there's been a day without new deaths reported.
Infections among Idaho health care workers rose to 1,539, up 36 from yesterday (which also saw 36 new infections), and total hospitalizations to date rose to 1,051, up 14 from yesterday.
Ada County is reporting 9,425 cases, 110 of them new today; Canyon County, 6064 cases, 113 of them new today. Statewide, Canyon County is the state's COVID-19 hotspot, with the most cases reported for the week so far of any county.