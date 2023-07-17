The overdose-reversal drug Narcan, a brand name for nasal spray naloxone. A Boise woman and her 23-year-old child have embarked on an effort to increase awareness of fentanyl and are looking to install Narcan vending machines at establishments in downtown Boise.
For Amanda Quinn, drug use and the fentanyl crisis represent more than drug bust numbers or overdose statistics. The Boise resident has been closely affected in many ways by addiction, including experiences with her sister and a former husband.
And just a couple months ago, a friend of hers died in Boise from using cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Amanda, 41, and her 23-year-old child Fel Quinn have recently embarked on an effort to increase awareness of fentanyl and provide wide access to the overdose reversal drug naloxone.
“Even if it helps save one life, it’ll make a difference,” Amanda said. “... (Fentanyl) is here, and I don’t think a lot of people are aware of that.”
In early June, the Quinns founded the nonprofit the Seal Project Corp. and are in the process of distributing informational flyers at downtown bars about the dangers of drugs that may be laced with fentanyl. They are also raising money to purchase vending machines that dispense Narcan, a brand name for nasal spray naloxone.
Once acquired, Amanda Quinn has approval from the owners of Mulligan’s Pub and Eatery to install them and she’s in discussions with a few other downtown bars. She hopes to expand to other locations in Boise as the nonprofit grows and raises enough funds.
