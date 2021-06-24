Vaccines could help Idaho’s college campuses move past the pandemic, writes Idaho Education News reporter Kevin Richert: More face-to-face classes, fewer Zoom sessions. More events and activities, fewer health protocols. More predictability, less uncertainty. But even if campuses return to normal this fall, that doesn’t mean students will return to campus.
It’s unclear whether Idaho’s colleges and universities will reverse their 18-month enrollment slide — an 8.7% dropoff that translates to a loss of more than 5,000 students. Many of the early metrics are grim, with ominous implications for the colleges and universities.
Idaho EdNews is running an in-depth series of stories this week, "Missing Students," on Idaho's higher-ed enrollment decline, its causes and its implications. The series was produced with support from an Education Writers Association fellowship; this article is the third in the four-part series. You can read Richert's full story here at idahoednews.org, and also find links to the full series and accompanying charts and graphs.