The House Ethics Committee has voted unanimously to take the strongest possible actions against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston: Censuring him with the conditions that he immediately be suspended from service without pay or benefits for the rest of the current two-year legislative session, which runs through next year; that he immediately vacate his Capitol office and not return to the Capitol grounds for the remainder of the two-year session; that a substitute be appointed to represent his legislative district; and that, in the words of Rep. Wendy Horman, who made the motion, “we would unanimously support a procedurally proper motion before the House to expel Rep. von Ehlinger good cause shown under … the Constitution of the state of Idaho.”
It would take a two-thirds vote of the House to expel von Ehlinger, and a majority vote for the censure. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).