Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The House Ethics Committee has voted unanimously to take the strongest possible actions against Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston: Censuring him with the conditions that he immediately be suspended from service without pay or benefits for the rest of the current two-year legislative session, which runs through next year; that he immediately vacate his Capitol office and not return to the Capitol grounds for the remainder of the two-year session; that a substitute be appointed to represent his legislative district; and that, in the words of Rep. Wendy Horman, who made the motion, “we would unanimously support a procedurally proper motion before the House to expel Rep. von Ehlinger good cause shown under … the Constitution of the state of Idaho.”

It would take a two-thirds vote of the House to expel von Ehlinger, and a majority vote for the censure. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required).

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments