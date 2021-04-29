The House Ethics Committee has convened this morning, and so far, in the committee members’ opening remarks, has vehemently condemned the behavior of Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who is accused of sexual assault of an intern, plus pursuing, dating or asking out a total of four women employed in the Capitol this year, including, in some cases, sexual contact. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said, "I’m not persuaded by the ad nauseum repetition of whether a specific policy exists. Common sense and basic morality dictates that an elected representative should not maintain a relationship with a student intern, regardless of who initiated the relationship. We heard with similar ad nauseum repetition how the representative should have known better."
In his single term in the House, McCrostie noted, von Ehlinger had been warned multiple times about his behavior with women in the Statehouse and undergone two "respectful workplace" trainings. "And yet in that amount of time he has pursued four different women with ties not just to the Legislature but with ties to the Idaho House."
"This pattern of behavior ... of ... pursuing sexual relationships within the House creates an unsafe environment in the House for any women that the representative may be interested in dating, although women who wear wedding bands will supposedly be off limits," McCrostie said, referring to yesterday's testimony that von Ehlinger asked out a House staffer in part because she wasn't wearing a wedding band, though she was married. The staffer reported the incident to her supervisor.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, said, “There is no House rule against poisoning another person, yet his behavior has poisoned the reputation of all of us.”
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said, "For those who work and serve as interns in the Legislature, they have rights and expectations too. I was an intern once, well, several times, and so was my daughter. And so were your children and your family members. And they have a right to have a respectful, helpful workplace and a safe workplace for them. And a good positive experience."
Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said, “There was indeed a predatory pattern that was established.”