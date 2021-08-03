Ethics Committee brian photo from 8-2-21

The House Ethics Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. MT today to discuss and consider the case of Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, the subject of two ethics complaints from two dozen House members for publicizing the name, photo and personal information of a 19-year-old intern who accused another lawmaker of rape. No further witnesses or testimony are planned, just committee discussion, motions and a decision. 

Potential sanctions for Giddings include reprimand, censure or expulsion from the House; the committee also could vote not to impose sanctions. You can watch live at the Legislature's "InSession" streaming service here.

