Members of the Idaho House Ethics Committee meet on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at the Idaho state Capitol.
The House Ethics Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. MT today to discuss and consider the case of Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, the subject of two ethics complaints from two dozen House members for publicizing the name, photo and personal information of a 19-year-old intern who accused another lawmaker of rape. No further witnesses or testimony are planned, just committee discussion, motions and a decision.
Potential sanctions for Giddings include reprimand, censure or expulsion from the House; the committee also could vote not to impose sanctions. You can watch live at the Legislature's "InSession" streaming service here.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.