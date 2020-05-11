Emergency room visits are down across the Treasure Valley, and some residents are waiting until the last minute to go to a hospital at all, even for a serious situation, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. That's creating concerns in the medical community that patients are delaying needed care. “We don’t want them to be reluctant to come and get treated if they need to,” said Betsy Hunsicker, CEO of West Valley Medical Center.
Emergency room visits at Saint Alphonsus Health System are down by 30-40% since March 1, said Mark Snider, hospital spokesman. Anita Kissée, spokeswoman for St. Luke’s Health System, said emergency room visits to the company’s hospitals for April were down 35% from April 2019.
A battalion chief for the Ada County Paramedics told the Idaho Press that, anecdotally, paramedics are seeing people who are sicker than usual because they’re waiting to call for help. Brad Bigford, a nurse practitioner who operates Table Rock Mobile Medicine — a medical service offering house calls — said some patients have been calling his company to try to avoid a hospital visit for a serious situation, and he has to convince them to go to the emergency room.
But it isn’t just emergency room visits that are down. Health care officials are also seeing a decline in less emergent visits to hospitals as well, a concerning trend in and of itself.
Some hospitals are once again offering what are officially called “elective procedures.” Those are procedures and surgeries for which a patient is able to select a date based on their schedule and their need. But it doesn’t make them any less necessary — it just means they don’t constitute a life-threatening immediate emergency.
“And so people say, ‘Oh, it’s elective,’ meaning, you can elect to have it or you could or you couldn’t have it,” said Jennifer Misajet, the chief nursing officer for Saint Alphonsus. “Really what the word ‘elective’ means is that you can elect the time that you’re going to have it done.” You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press