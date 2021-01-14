When the estimates from all the members of the Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee were tallied up and compared to forecasts from Gov. Brad Little’s administration and from Idaho universities, economists, and the state Tax Commission, lawmakers and the experts were all far more optimistic about revenues in the coming year and a half than was the governor. However, the joint committee adopted the governor’s forecast anyway, even though it was well below most of their own estimates.
The joint committee’s decision, which comes after days of hearings on the state of the various sectors of Idaho’s economy and input from an array of experts, is a recommendation to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee for a revenue figure to use as a basis for setting next year’s state budget. Every year since 2007, according to state records, EORAC has recommended either the governor’s figure or a lower figure; it’s never gone higher.
The governor’s forecast for state tax revenues for the current year, fiscal year 2021, of $4.2546 billion, or 5.5% growth, was adopted unanimously, on a motion from House Revenue & Taxation Committee Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian. The median estimate from the members of the committee was $4.3023 billion, or 6.7% growth.
There were two competing motions for the coming year, fiscal year 2022. Harris moved to adopt the governor’s recommendation of 3.5% growth or $4.4040 billion. Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, made a substitute motion to go with the median of estimates by the committee members, $4.4859 billion, or 4.3% growth.
Necochea said when she developed her own estimate as a committee member, she averaged the forecasts from the Tax Commission, universities and the ATI, and came up with 5% growth, which she noted was the most common estimate on the chart of all the committee members’ estimates. “So I just think we’ll be more accurate with something a little higher,” she said.
Sen. Mark Nye, D-Pocatello, seconded her motion, but it died on a 5-11 vote, with just the panel’s four Democrats and Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, supporting it. The committee then voted 15-1 in favor of Harris’ original motion for the governor’s forecast, with just Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, dissenting.
Crane had the lowest revenue estimate of any member of the committee by far; Nye had the highest for the current year, but the second-lowest for next year. After legislative budget analyst Keith Bybee showed a chart detailing where each member’s forecasts came in and how they compared, Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, commented to murmurs of laughter, “Mr. Bybee indicated that Sen. Nye was on the far right and Rep. Crane was on the far left – I just wanted to make note of that.”
Martin said, “I guess my question is on FY 2021, universities are at 9%, Tax Commission 7.7%, our median is 6.2%. … Maybe it’s a good idea that the governor is significantly lower. I guess I’m questioning why. I think it’s good to be probably low, but I think that is significantly lower than what I think the actual is going to be, and that may be good.”
Derek Santos, chief economist for Gov. Little, told the committee that the administration’s forecast doesn’t take into account the newly passed congressional COVID relief bill, nor does it account for conformity with federal tax changes; that will be built in later.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said, “One thing I observed is our estimates are somewhat conservative, which I think is good in the face of the pandemic. But I think , especially with the governor’s forecast that’s coming forward without the thought of much more stimulus from the federal government, which is coming ... I think we should recommend JFAC be somewhat flexible in looking at that, as different stimuluses are passed.”
Martin responded, “I would hope that we as a state would not look at that and rely upon that to set our budgets and to set our forecast. It’s nice to have extra money, but I would consider that somewhat outside the process of this committee.”
JFAC is set to take action on the EORAC recommendation in the morning.