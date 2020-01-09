The Joint Economic Outlook & Revenue Assessment Committee has 14-3 voted to adopt Gov. Brad Little’s revenue projection for the current year of 6.1% revenue growth, but then voted 11-6 to undercut the governor’s baseline projection for the coming year, fiscal year 2021, by $23.1 million. That’s a difference of just a fraction of a percentage point; Little’s baseline projection was for 4.7% growth next year, though he only proposed spending 3.75% more.
The committee's revenue figure of $4.1255 billion shows 4.1% growth next year; that's actually only $3.1 million below the governor's composite weighted average forecast, which combined three scenarios.
“We’re erring on the side of caution,” said Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle. “We certainly respect the governor’s recommendation.”