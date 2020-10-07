An interruption during a football game after Ammon Bundy was asked to put on a mask and refused will not cost the Emmett Huskies a win due to a forfeit, writes Idaho Press sports reporter John Wustrow. Friday night’s game between Emmett and Caldwell was called at the half with Emmett leading 35-0. There was some thought Emmett would have to forfeit due to Bundy, but Emmett Athletic Director Gavin Watson and Caldwell Athletic Director Jon Hallock came to an agreement that the 35-0 score would stand as the final and Emmett would be awarded the win, the Emmett School District said Tuesday.
The agreement was approved by 4A Southern Idaho Conference athletic directors Tuesday morning. It prevents Emmett from losing its shot at a possible playoff slot.
In an interview with NBC News, Bundy said that if Emmett were to play an away game against an opponent that requires masks to be worn in the stadium, he will behave the same way he did on Friday, Wustrow writes. “I have a strong belief in my right to choose to wear a mask or not,” Bundy told NBC News. “And If they think somehow there’s a safety issue, then they need to section off a part of the bleachers to accommodate for those of us who believe differently than others.”
Emmett has road games against Columbia and Vallivue still on its regular season schedule. You can read Wustrow's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up the sports page of today's Idaho Press.