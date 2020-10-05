Here's a news item from the Associated Press:
EMMETT, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho high school football game was canceled after anti-government activist Ammon Bundy refused to wear a mask or leave school grounds.
The game Friday between the Emmett Huskies and Caldwell Cougars was called off after Bundy refused to wear a mask in violation of coronavirus health protocols, KTVB-TV reported.
The Emmett resident ignored a request by school officials to wear a mask in the stands and then moved to a fence near the field to continue watching the game.
A school principal and athletic director repeatedly asked the 44-year-old to wear a mask and then requested that police arrest Bundy for trespassing, authorities said.
Officers told school officials they would not arrest or remove Bundy because he “wasn’t out of control and didn’t appear to be a threat to anybody.”
School officials canceled the game at halftime after Bundy refused school and police requests to leave the property.
Police said they planned to submit a report to the Canyon County prosecutor.
Bundy led a 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon as a show of support for state rights, planning to dissolve the federally-managed refuge. He and others were ultimately arrested, ending the 41-day occupation. Bundy was acquitted of all federal charges by an Oregon jury.
Bundy was arrested twice in two days in August for protests at the Idaho Legislature.
Here's the news item that appeared in the sports section of Saturday's Idaho Press:
EMMETT 35, CALDWELL 0, GAME STOPPED AT HALFTIME: The Huskies were cruising along when the game was stopped at halftime.
According to a tweet from KTVB sports director Jay Tust, Emmett resident Ammon Bundy attended the game and was asked to wear a mask. Tust wrote that Bundy refused. Bundy was told the game would be canceled if he didn't put a mask on and he didn't. So the game was ended at halftime.
A call was placed by a school official to Idaho High School Activities Association executive director Ty Jones to get some clarification.
"I'm looking the rule up right now," Jones told the Idaho Press in a phone interview. "I'm not sure yet (if Emmett has to forfeit). It's not something that happens very often. I can't tell you one way or another. I've got a call into our state rules interpreter and I'm actively looking into the rule book right now."
The Emmett School District released a statement following the game.
"This is incredibly sad for the Emmett High School football team, high school and community," Emmett superintendent Craig Woods said. "They were winning the game. They've been having a great season, and they've worked hard. We were the visitors. We should respect the host’s policies and procedures. Whether you agree or not when it comes to masks, the football team should not have to suffer the consequences. I'm proud of the Huskies. They did not ask for this."