William Perry Pendley said he is still in the driver’s seat as director of policy and programs at the Bureau of Land Management during a visit to Idaho this week, writes Jerry Painter of the Post Register. A few weeks ago, a federal court in Montana declared that Pendley had “served unlawfully as acting BLM director for 424 days.” Pendley said the ruling has affected him, but most of his duties are continuing.
“What happens was the governor of Montana (Steve Bullock) said I don’t like this Pendley,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I think he’s there illegally and so the judge said yeah that’s right. He said ‘exercising the authority of the director,’ I’m going to throw that out. What he did in doing that was he ignored the 180 times the department has done that over the past 20 years.”
Pendley said because of the federal court ruling, he now has Secretary of the Interior Department David Bernhardt sign BLM documents.
Pendley was in Idaho visiting BLM offices, reviewing phosphate mining projects and stopping in at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise. Idaho has nearly 12 million acres of BLM land, close to a quarter of the state’s total land area. The bureau oversees 245 million acres of public land nationwide, mostly in 11 western states and Alaska, with a workforce of more than 10,000.
