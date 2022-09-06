...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
In the latest installment of my periodic series of stories on contested races and contests on the November ballot, I wrote today about the contest for Idaho state treasurer that pits first-term incumbent Republican Julie Ellsworth against Twin Falls CPA and Democratic candidate Deborah Silver.
Ellsworth was unopposed in 2018 when she won the post in the general election, after winning a three-way GOP primary that year with 36.8% of the vote. She drew no primary challenge this year.
This is Silver’s second run for state treasurer; she unsuccessfully challenged then-GOP Treasurer Ron Crane in 2014, taking 39% of the vote to his 61%, after winning a contested Democratic primary with 84% of the vote.