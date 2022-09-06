Election 2022 Idaho logo for use with election stories Idaho Press

In the latest installment of my periodic series of stories on contested races and contests on the November ballot, I wrote today about the contest for Idaho state treasurer that pits first-term incumbent Republican Julie Ellsworth against Twin Falls CPA and Democratic candidate Deborah Silver.

Ellsworth was unopposed in 2018 when she won the post in the general election, after winning a three-way GOP primary that year with 36.8% of the vote. She drew no primary challenge this year.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

