Eligibility rules for the new $10,000 “Idaho Rebound Grants” for small businesses impacted by the coronavirus were approved unanimously Friday afternoon by CFAC, the governor’s COVID-19 Financial Advisory Committee. The grants will be available to Idaho businesses, for- or non-profit, with 1-50 employees, with just those with 1-19 employees eligible to apply in the “first wave” of applications, opening May 11 at noon. Those with up to 50 employees could apply in the second wave, starting May 18 at noon.
The $300 million in grants are for businesses that have suffered financial stress or disrupted operations due to COVID-19-required closures. That includes those with reduced sales or suspended operations; increased costs related to COVID-19 prevention measures; and those with disrupted supply networks that led to shortage of critical inventory or materials.
Only businesses with an active Idaho State Tax Commission withholding account established prior to Jan. 1 are eligible. In addition, to avoid “double-dipping,” businesses that received funds through other COVID-19-specific aid programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program or special SBA disaster loans, wouldn’t be eligible.
Businesses also would need a Taxpayer Access Point, or TAP, account with the state Tax Commission to apply; those that don’t already have one are encouraged to apply for one immediately, so they’ll be prepared when the application period opens.
Alex Adams, CFAC chairman and Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, said, “The governor was really trying to focus on businesses who had fallen through the cracks of other federal programs.” While the grant program won’t cover all types of businesses — just those with employees — he said CFAC will watch to see who’s left out with an eye to possible future programs.
All businesses awarded grants will be named on the state’s Transparent Idaho website, along with their industry sector and city, in the interest of transparency. The money can be used to reimburse business costs from the virus interruption including payroll, inventory, equipment, rent and utilities.
All applications will be taken online. For information, go to coronavirus.idaho.gov and click on the “Businesses” tab at the top.