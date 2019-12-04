Boise Mayor runoff Lauren McLean
Lauren McLean does a television interview as runoff election results come in at the Gem Center for the Performing Arts in Boise, Tuesday. McLean earned 65.5% of the vote to incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter’s 34.5%.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise City Council President Lauren McLean defeated incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter last night with 65.5% of the vote; you can read our full story here by reporter Margaret Carmel. In Caldwell, former state Sen. John McGee defeated Evangeline Beechler in a runoff election with 60.7% of the vote; you can read our full story here by reporter Erin Bamer (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press. Both stories are on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

