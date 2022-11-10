Election Day 2022 CapSun

“I Voted” stickers await voters at O’Connor Field House in Caldwell, Idaho on November 8, 2022.

 OTTO KITSINGER/Idaho Capital Sun

The number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website, which made it appear that a Democratic candidate won, the Jerome County Elections Office said in a press release Thursday, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.

While the Jerome County release did not specify which candidates were affected, Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the miscount affected Legislative District 26, Seat B, which initially showed Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald as the winner by 383 votes.


