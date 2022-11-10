The number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office website, which made it appear that a Democratic candidate won, the Jerome County Elections Office said in a press release Thursday, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
While the Jerome County release did not specify which candidates were affected, Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said the miscount affected Legislative District 26, Seat B, which initially showed Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald as the winner by 383 votes.
After the tabulation was corrected, Metzler Fitzgerald lost to Republican Jack Nelsen by a small margin of 83 votes, according to the new totals. It also tightened the margin of victory for Democrat Ned Burns to just 38 votes, and Democrat Ron Taylor’s victory over Republican Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, to 512 votes rather than about 1,000, but did not change the outcome.
If this is the final word on this, it means Democrats lost one seat in the Idaho House, which would drop to 11 Democrats and 59 Republicans. You can read Moseley-Morris' full story here at idahocapitalsun.com.
The Idaho Secretary of State's office has issued a press release on this on behalf of Jerome County, saying in part, "Our office reached out to those candidates impacted this morning, and while we regret the error, this office and the Secretary of State wish to emphasize that all results, as published on election night, are unofficial until certified by each county’s respective canvass and certified by the state canvassing board."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.