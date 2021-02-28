Rep. Barbara Ehardt’s, R-Idaho Falls, latest proposed legislation seeks to change requirements around sexual education at schools. On Wednesday, House Education Committee voted to introduce it. It now must pass a committee hearing before being put to vote on the House floor, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig.
This is Ehardt’s third year trying to get sex ed legislation passed. As it is written now, HB 249 is nearly identical to her 2020 bill, which did not make it out of the committee.
The bill would “codify the right of parents to opt their minor children into classes where the children will view or discuss materials related to sexuality.” Essentially, the bill would make it harder for students to receive lessons in school on the topic of sex without parent approval.
