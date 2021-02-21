Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, would like to “remove local government's ability to use the misdemeanor penalty when creating local ordinances,” writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. Under Ehardt's bill, a first-time violation of any city or county law would receive no more than a $25 fine. The House Judiciary & Rules Committee agreed Monday to introduce the bill, clearing the way for a possible full hearing.
“Misdemeanors carry a criminal element and thus should only be created, outlined and implemented by the state,” the bill's statement of purpose states.
Ordinances are laws created by local government bodies. Misdemeanors play a significant role in many ordinances. Idaho Falls ordinances, which are outlined in a 617-page document, cover every aspect of the city. Ordinances include zoning, building code violations, building licensing, discrimination and animal control.
