Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, presented the "Protecting Critical Thinking in Higher Education Act" to the House Education Committee on Wednesday morning, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig. The bill is intended to protect the right of college students to express their views on campus. The committee voted 12-3 along party lines to send the HB 364 to the House floor with a "do pass" recommendation.
Under the bill, anyone “who wishes to engage in noncommercial expressive activity on campus must be permitted to do so freely, as long as the person's conduct is not unlawful and does not materially and substantially disrupt the functioning of the public institution of higher education.”
A person or student group on campus “aggrieved by a violation of this chapter may bring an action against the public institution.” If a court decides that the school did violate the proposed law, the court could order the school to pay up to $5,000 to the student.
HB 364 may be the key to getting the higher ed budget passed, Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, told the Idaho Press on Monday. Amador sponsored the previous higher ed budget bill and has been part of a JFAC working group that’s been creating the latest version of it. The first version was defeated last week in the House 57-13, in part because of concerns about students being harassed for their views or backgrounds.
“We have been surrounded within, not just our Legislative body, but a huge state discussion on basically the ability to protect our free speech,” Ehardt told the committee.
Ehardt believes students are being punished or silenced for their views. She hopes the bill “helps to change the culture in the classroom.”
“Everyone should have the ability … to participate in the discussion and freely express those views that may also be counter to those that the professor or even the majority of the classroom,” Ehardt said of her bill. You can read Krutzig's full story online here at postregister.com (subscription required), or pick up Thursday's edition of the Idaho Press.