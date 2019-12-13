Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who authored a letter to new BSU President Marlene Tromp over the summer that was sharply critical of the university's diversity and inclusion programs, today issued a statement praising Tromp, the state Board of Education and other Idaho university presidents for imposing a freeze on in-state undergraduate tuition. Here is her statement:
"The State Board of Education and the college presidents deserve huge kudos for delivering a timely Christmas present for all of Idaho’s university students as they announced a one-year tuition freeze. One of the objectives of this summer's Boise State letter to Dr. Marlene Tromp was to urge her and her colleagues to corral costs so as to keep tuition affordable for our students. This freeze is a phenomenal first step and my colleagues and I look forward to working with our presidents and the State Board of Education to find innovative ways to keep tuition low for students."