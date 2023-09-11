Nampa School District (copy)

The Nampa School District administrative offices.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The fairness of the Nampa School District’s dress code has come into question after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho filed a complaint against the district on the behalf of Latino students, Idaho Press reporter Haadiya Tariq writes.

The ACLU cited specific instances of alleged selective enforcement of the district’s gang dress code policies. Discrimination against Latino students wearing Catholic rosaries and La Huelga Bird was also alleged in the ACLU complaint.


Load comments