The fairness of the Nampa School District’s dress code has come into question after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Idaho filed a complaint against the district on the behalf of Latino students, Idaho Press reporter Haadiya Tariq writes.
The ACLU cited specific instances of alleged selective enforcement of the district’s gang dress code policies. Discrimination against Latino students wearing Catholic rosaries and La Huelga Bird was also alleged in the ACLU complaint.
While these symbols are not formally banned within the district’s policies, the ACLU argued that the broad dress code led to unequal enforcement.
“No attire connected to hate or gang groups such as hats, bandanas, rags, colors, shirts, sags, chains, BEING DRESSED IN A SINGLE COLOR, etc. is allowed,” the dress code states.
The Nampa Police Department had advised on dress code and gang-related policies in the district. In 2022 and 2023, school-based police officers held four training sessions for school staff, teaching them how to identify gang members, the ACLU complaint said.
At South Middle School, an email from Marcos Sanchez, the dean of students, said that the school had been enforcing a “no rosaries” policy based on police guidance on gang affiliation.
Erica Rodarte, legal fellow at ACLU of Idaho, said the school didn’t consider cultural context, with rosaries being emphasized as Catholic and Latino symbols. La Huelga Bird is the logo of the United Farm Workers, which was co-founded by César Chávez.
