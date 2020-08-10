The Legislature's Education Working Group has now (finally) adjourned for the day, after running an hour over and through the lunch hour, but they'll be back on Thursday. With an agenda that just said they were considering "draft legislation," no topics listed, and debate and vote on specific details of specific drafts -- none of which were made available to the public -- that was darn hard to follow. I gave up on live blogging and just live-tweeted it.
After the health districts bill passed, the committee voted on Draft 015 on who has authority to close higher education institutions; sponsor Rep. Ryan Kerby said it's the same entities that govern them now, the State Board of Education and community college boards of trustees. That passed, 7-2 on the Senate side, 13-1 on the House side. Those dissenting were Sens. Woodward and Ward-Engelking and Rep. Berch.
Then came four school-funding flexibility bills designed to ease the burden for school districts of deadling with 5% budget cuts this year. Two of the four passed. The first one, on waiving a maintenance match, died on a 6-7 vote on the House side, so Co-Chair Sen. Dean Mortimer said the Senate side wouldn't vote on it; draft bills have to win majority support from both sides to move forward as recommendations to leadership for consideration in a special session (the governor will make the call, as he's the only one the Idaho Constitution allows to convene a special session).
The second one, easing restrictions on how schools can spent lottery funds, passed 8-1 on the Senate side (Sen. Woodward dissented) and 14-0 on the House side.
The third one, on waiving complicated funding rules regarding staffing and "use it or lose it" provisions, failed 2-12 on the House side, with just Reps. Clow and Kerby supporting it; numerous committee members said the move would incentivize larger class sizes. Rep. John McCrostie, D-Garden City, a teacher, said schools now need smaller, not larger, class sizes to ensure social distancing.
The fourth one, on line item flexibility, passed 7-1 on the Senate side, with Sen. Winder dissenting; and 9-5 on the House side, with Reps. Boyle, DeMordaunt, Moon, Ehardt and Goesling dissenting. It allows districts to shift funding out of a list of specified line items, but doesn't include K-12 literacy intervention in the list. Kerby, the sponsor, said he supports the line items, but districts have to do something with the budget cuts hitting. CARES Act funds will help with specific COVID-related items, but won't backfill most of the cuts to schools, he said.
After the meeting, Mortimer said when the panel meets again Thursday at 8 a.m., it will consider additional draft legislation on pupil transportation and K-12 enrollment calculations, including multiple drafts. He also said all the drafts that were voted on today will now be released, after the meeting has ended. Asked why the drafts were kept secret during the meeting, so the public couldn't follow along as lawmakers debated specific changes to various lines within them, he said, "I don’t know that there was any intended secrecy on the part of the committee at all. The fact is that we are in a very tight time frame. And we are trying to make sure that we could at least discuss the issues that we needed to discuss in order to get it to the public."
