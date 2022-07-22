Reclaim Idaho signatures

Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville speaks before a group of supporters gathered during a rally on the steps of the State Capitol, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Reclaim Idaho's school funding initiative has been declared officially qualified for the November ballot, the Idaho Secretary of State's office announced late this afternoon. 

Here is the Secretary of State's full announcement:

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments