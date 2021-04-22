Four Idaho education groups have issued a joint statement opposing HB 377, which came out of committee this morning and then immediately was taken up and passed on a party-line vote in the full House. Here is the full statement from the Idaho Association of School Administrators, Idaho Business for Education, the Idaho Education Association, and the Idaho School Boards Association:
"Joint Statement on HB377
Academic freedom is an indispensable value to our democracy, and the legislature has been considering legislation that is a direct threat of that freedom to both the staff and students of our K-12 public schools and Higher Education institutions. The benefits of academic freedom are a critical value not only to our teachers, professors, and most importantly our students, but to the greater good of society through the formation of new knowledge and innovations. Academic freedom is the root to which common good can come of our communities.
Employers tell us that they want graduates who can think critically, analyze information freely, know how to collaborate with others who may hold differing opinions, and communicate effectively. By squashing academic freedom, it will be virtually impossible for educators to help students achieve the durable skills that are so necessary for a successful career in one of Idaho’s companies.
We also agree that academic freedom gives the right of teachers, professors, and students to express his or her views and personal beliefs, but it promptly ends when it punishes a student for having their own personal views and beliefs. That is why all institutions of higher education and every school district and public charter school have policies and procedures in place to address this limitation of ‘academic freedom’ – and we firmly believe that those issues are better addressed through proper procedures and not through censorship. These attempts at restricting the ability for our public education institutions to be able to deliver services to all of our students comes solely based on a wildfire of misinformation peddled by a group who has openly advocated to denigrate Idahoans’ views and the overall integrity of public education.
The sponsors of these bills cite the Idaho Constitution as a basis for their legislation, something our state’s founders would probably find unacceptable. The writers of the Idaho Constitution made it very clear that they see education as a way to safeguard our republican form of government. They were in agreement with our nation’s founders who wrote freedom of speech – the foundation of academic freedom – into our U.S. Constitution as a wall against tyranny and a watch guard for democracy."