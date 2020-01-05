With the 2020 legislative session beginning Monday, the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and the ACLU of Idaho are looking at potential legislation that impacts Latinos, the state’s fastest-growing minority group, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek Latinos comprise 12% of the state’s population and 18% of public schools, according to the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs data from 2017.
Between 2010 and 2016, Latinos accounted for 42% of the state’s public school enrollment growth, according to commission data.
As the state’s number of Latino students enrolled in public school grows, so does the achievement gap between Latino and non-Latino students, said Margie Gonzalez, executive director of the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. Education is the commission’s top priority for Latinos as the state heads into its 2020 legislative session, she said.
