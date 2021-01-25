The Legislature has a full agenda on Monday. A week of education budget hearings kicks off in JFAC at 8 a.m. with the overview from the president of the state Board of Education, Debbie Critchfield, and a presentation from all four Idaho university presidents; you can watch live here. Meanwhile, at the same time, the Senate State Affairs Committee will be holding a public hearing at 8 a.m. on SJR 101, Sen. C. Scott Grow’s proposed constitutional amendment to forbid Idaho from ever legalizing any psychoactive drug that was illegal in the state in 2020. You can watch live here. That proposal comes as all but one of Idaho’s neighboring states have legalized marijuana in some form, from medicinal-only uses to recreational uses, depending on the state.
At 9 a.m. in the House Health & Welfare Committee, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, will propose new legislation regarding district boards of health; she serves on the Central Health District board. And new Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, will pitch a proposal regarding health ordinances and city limits. You can watch live here.
The House convenes at 11 a.m. and the Senate at 11:15. Both houses have major, controversial proposals regarding trimming Gov. Brad Little’s emergency powers during the current COVID-19 pandemic on their calendars, though it’s not yet clear if either will immediately proceed. On Friday, Little spoke out strongly in an address to the state against legislative efforts to end the current state of emergency, saying that would endanger millions in federal funds underwriting the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine along with the current Idaho National Guard deployment.
Ending the state of emergency, the governor warned, wouldn’t stop restrictions regarding masking and the like; instead, it could have the effect of extending Idaho’s COVID-19 pandemic.
He also announced last Wednesday that he’d ease restrictions on spectator attendance at school sports events; on Friday, the state Board of Education issued new rules allowing more spectators. Those restrictions had been a driving force behind the pending House resolution, HCR 2, which seeks to eliminate all restrictions on gatherings statewide under the current Stage 2 public health order due to the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s much more. I’ll post reports and links here on Eye on Boise throughout the day.
This is only the start of the third week of this year’s Idaho legislative session. It used to be that the first three weeks were mostly consumed with hearings on obscure agency rules, and the action didn’t really gear up until later; that’s no longer true…