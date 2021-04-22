The Idaho House on Monday speedily passed new legislation designed to allay fears about indoctrination and “critical race theory” in the state’s public schools and colleges, but lawmakers still haven’t set a new public school budget to replace the one the House voted down over those concerns.
The new bill, HB 377, passed the House on a 57-12 party-line vote Thursday afternoon, after much debate. It was just introduced on Wednesday. At a two-hour House Education Committee hearing on the bill Thursday morning, more than a dozen people testified, nearly all against the bill; the only ones speaking in favor were a spokeswoman for the Idaho Freedom Foundation and a dad who said he recently moved from Berkeley, Calif. and didn't want the teaching his kids received in public schools there to be repeated here in Idaho. Numerous college students spoke against the bill, urging lawmakers not to “censor” their education.
The bill forbids Idaho schools and universities from compelling students to adopt belief systems claiming any group of people as defined by sex, race, ethnicity or religion are inferior or superior, saying such tenets are 'often found in 'critical race theory.' Backers of the bill said it would not limit discussions on any topics.
“No portion of this bill permits censorship,” said sponsor Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls. “This bill does not prohibit teaching any particular content from the Civil War to the Holocaust to the French Revolution to sexism, racism, communism or any other ism.”
Committee members asked outgoing state Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield if the board has ever received a complaint on the matters addressed in the bill. “In my seven years, I have not seen one,” she responded. “We've heard a number of stories, examples, things that have been reported back to us. I've followed up on some things that led to a dead end.”
Shortly after the House vote, Critchfield and newly elected state board President Kurt Liebich held a press conference, announcing that the board will take a leadership role in looking into the issue and gathering data and establishing metrics on whether Idaho students are being indoctrinated or discriminated against in the state’s schools and universities.
“If you had asked me what the Legislature would have focused on as the session began, I would’ve thought the conversation would’ve been about the impact of the pandemic, and how that pandemic has impacted student learning, how it’s magnified the achievement gaps and what we collectively as a state need to do, as a state, to address that,” Liebich said. “But that’s not where the conversation has been at all.”
