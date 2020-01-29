One of state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra’s former directors says she was fired over whistleblower activities, after she alleged a “hostile work environment” within Ybarra’s State Department of Education, writes reporter Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News. Kelly Brady says she was ostracized by Ybarra and her deputies, placed on administrative leave and fired. Brady says all of these actions occurred after she cooperated with a workplace misconduct investigation.
“The above actions are temporally connected to (Brady’s) protected activity and strongly support a claim of retaliation under Idaho’s whistleblower law,” Brady’s attorney, Erika Birch, said in a Jan. 14 claim filed with Secretary of State Lawerence Denney.
Ybarra spokesman Scott Phillips declined comment Wednesday, Richert reports.
Brady’s filing — known technically as a tort claim — is not a lawsuit, but it is a precursor to a possible civil suit. If the state does not file a response within 90 days, or disputes Brady’s claims, Brady can then file a lawsuit.
From 2015 through 2019, Brady served as one of Ybarra’s high-ranking deputies. Brady was hired to head the SDE’s work on mastery education, which remains one of Ybarra’s top legislative priorities. In 2018, Brady took on additional duties, after Ybarra let go Scott Cook, her department’s director of content and curriculum.
