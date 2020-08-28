Pandemic? What pandemic, asks Idaho EdNews reporter Kevin Richert in an analysis. Many lawmakers who assembled in Boise this week declared the coronavirus crisis over — that is, if coronavirus ever really posed a crisis in the first place, Richert writes. They agreed, by overwhelming majorities, that the time has come to lift Gov. Brad Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration, which has been in place since March 13, the day the state reported its first virus case.
On Wednesday — 166 days later — Idaho’s coronavirus case numbers are showing signs of slowing, but are still approaching the 31,000 mark. The COVID-19 death toll in Idaho stands at 337, and has doubled since July 28. Meanwhile, public schools and colleges and universities across Idaho are struggling to open their doors to students, or provide classes online.
During a three-day session that ended Wednesday night, lawmakers rebuked Little and delivered a message that defied public health experts, Richert writes. You can read Richert's full analysis here online at idahoednew.org.