Are we going into a recession, or are we not? Robert Spendlove, chief economist for Zions Bank, asked the audience of several hundred gathered at the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference in downtown Boise this morning to raise their hands to vote for one of three options: The U.S. is in a recession now; we’re not currently but one is coming in the next 12 months; or despite a slowing economy we’ll be able to avoid a recession. About 15% backed the first and third options, while 70% went with the middle one.
“You are the most optimistic group that I’ve seen,” he said. “No. 2 always wins. But this was the most I’ve had for No. 3 in probably about a month.”
Spendlove said the treasury yield curve is inverted, a traditional sign of a coming recession. “Essentially every single time the yield curve had inverted in the last 50 years, it preceded a recession,” he said, “so it is one of those strong indicators that a recession is coming.” Markets pay most attention to the two-year vs. 10-year curve, he said, and “it’s the most inverted since the early 1980s right now, and it started to invert in the summer. So the markets are sending a signal that the probability of a recession is very high.”
Still, there’s plenty of uncertainty, he said. “It really is a very unique time in our economy in the country and in the world economy, and there’s unprecedented shocks that continue to hit,” he said. “We all want to think that COVID is over, but we’re still having the impacts of the COVID economy today. And whether it’s the struggles in China, where right now there’s protests going on because of COVID restrictions, whether it’s breakdowns in the supply chain ... whether it’s the war with Russia in Ukraine, there’s just so many distortions going on that it makes understanding the economy really difficult right now.”
The pandemic plunged the nation into a recession overnight, he said, with 22 million jobs lost in two months. Unemployment jumped from 3.5% to 15%. Gross domestic product contracted by 31% in a single quarter. “So the economy was in complete free fall. So the Fed stepped in.” Interest rates dropped down to zero, he said, and government began infusing cash into the economy. “The problem is they went too far,” he said. “Essentially, they had to do it. And I am a defender of what the Fed did in 2020. But they made a mistake in 2021, and even, I would argue, earlier this year in their policy, in their reversal of trying to spur the economic growth.”
“So the next question is where is the Fed going now,” Spendlove said. “They’ve increased that Fed funds rate from zero up to 4%. It’s the biggest reversal in fed economic policy in decades.”
It appears those rates will continue to rise, he said. “People keep thinking the recession is here,” he said. But there’s no sign of that in the labor market. As of August, all those jobs lost in the pandemic had been recovered, and the unemployment rate is back down to 3.7%. “Our biggest struggle is the opposite, is the labor shortage,” he said.
“It does appear that the inflation may have peaked,” he said. But it’s still at 7.7% nationally and 9.3% in our region.
Idaho remains the fastest growing state in country for population growth, Spendlove noted, and the state had just 2.9% unemployment in October.
“There’s that high level of uncertainty in the economy ... that high inflation. … Until we see it come down significantly for a long period of time, I think the interest rates will continue to go up probably another 1-2% over the next few months.”
A big question is the labor market, with labor market participation down. Phil Dean, chief economist with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah and former chief economist for the state of Utah, said the labor market issues already were starting before the pandemic, and are related to the wave of retirements of the baby boomers.
“This is a permanent change, this is not a pandemic change,” Dean said. “The fundamental cause is demographic, it’s not cyclical.”
He said the economy needs more resilience, and it’s time to jettison the “just in time” approach to the supply chain because it’s now unworkable, leading essentially to just not at all.
The situation also calls for strategic investment of now-plentiful state resources in things with long-term, multi-generational impacts, Dean said.
Spendlove said, “There’s lots of states that are still struggling significantly. We are very well positioned.” In Idaho, he said, “Our economy is stronger than the national average. We’re one of the states that opened early coming out of the pandemic, and it sent a message to the rest of the country: If you want to be successful, if you want to do well, come to Idaho. ... We are exposed to some of that national risk if the nation does go into recession. But I think that we’re very well positioned for success in the future.”
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.