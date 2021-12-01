Idaho’s current median home price is $446,000, Zions Bank Chief Economist Robert Spendlove told the Associated Taxpayers of Idaho annual conference this morning, “much higher than the national average of $312,000.” Right now, Idaho is seeing 38.2% year-over-year growth in home prices, he said, “the highest we’ve ever seen.” The national rate is 19.2%.
“I know that this level of housing price appreciation is unsustainable,” Spendlove said. “It is, like, literally mathematically impossible for us to continue to have this level of housing price appreciation.” He said he’d like to see that 38% go back down to something like 5%. “My fear, of course, is that we see what we saw in 2009, where that big jump turns into big drops in housing prices.”
On the national level, that’s part of what the Fed is trying to avoid with its current actions, Spendlove said.
It was just one of an array of factors in the latest economic trends he highlighted, from job numbers to inflation, as the nation recovers from the big blow that came with the pandemic. “If it had not been for the actions of Congress and the actions of the Fed, our economy would have collapsed, that’s just the bottom line,” Spendlove said.
The nation’s gross domestic product dropped 33% in one quarter when the pandemic hit, he said, “but then very quickly, it came back.” Currently, he said, “The economy is very, very strong.”
“That’s been a little bit of a surprise, about how strong the economy has been and how quickly the economy has returned to a period of growth again,” he said.
Now, he said, the Fed is pivoting in the face of inflationary pressure.
Spendlove is among a series of speakers at the ATI conference this morning, including Don Day of BoiseDev.com, who discussed growth and its impacts on the ground in the Treasure Valley. Also set for this morning is a panel discussion featuring three CEO’s: Odette Bolano of Saint Alphonsus; Lisa Grow of Idaho Power; and Garrett Lofto of JR Simplot Co.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.