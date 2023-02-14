State Legislature (copy)

Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon (standing) speaks at the Idaho State Capitol on March 18, 2021, as former Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, looks on.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, Idaho Capital Sun Reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris writes.

Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that passed the Idaho Senate in 2021 and would have established an interim committee to study the idea, but that resolution did not receive a hearing in the House. The new legislation would allow a person over the age of 16 to obtain a driver’s license that would only be valid for driving, not for voting, purchasing a firearm, boarding an airplane or obtaining a passport. The license would also be vertical instead of horizontal.


