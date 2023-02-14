A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, Idaho Capital Sun Reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris writes.
Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that passed the Idaho Senate in 2021 and would have established an interim committee to study the idea, but that resolution did not receive a hearing in the House. The new legislation would allow a person over the age of 16 to obtain a driver’s license that would only be valid for driving, not for voting, purchasing a firearm, boarding an airplane or obtaining a passport. The license would also be vertical instead of horizontal.
According to information from the Idaho Farm Bureau, restricted driver’s licenses are used in 19 states and territories, and the bill has the support of the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, the J.R. Simplot Company, the Amalgamated Sugar Company and many other companies across the state. A 2021 report by the Idaho Office of Performance Evaluations also examined the idea of restricted driver’s licenses in Idaho.
